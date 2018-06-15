Poll names Wegmans 'America's Favorite Grocer'

For the third year in a row, Wegmans has been ranked America's Favorite Grocer, according to polling done by Market Force Information, a retail consulting firm.

Last year, Wegmans tied with Florida-based Publix for No. 1. In 2016, it ousted Trader Joe's for the top spot. This year, it bested Publix, Trader Joe’s, Aldi and H-E-B.

Survey participants were asked to rate their satisfaction with their most recent grocery shopping experience and the likelihood that they would refer that grocer to others. Each store was given a Composite Loyalty Index Score, which was calculated using customer ratings given for store qualities such as value, fast service and cleanliness.

Those with the top scores were:

Wegmans, 77 percent

Publix, 76 percent

Trader Joe's, 75 percent

Aldi, 70 percent

H-E-B, 69 percent

Whole Foods had a middling score of 60 percent. Walmart had a poor showing at 34 percent.

Wegmans was singled out for its "fresh produce, reasonable prices and massive stores."

“The New York-based chain is expanding steadily and, with a focus on employee training to ensure a great customer experience, it’s created a legion of super-fans eager for a new location to open near their home," the report read.