Veteran public official announces run for Wheatfield town justice

Charles J. Naughton, a onetime Niagara County Democratic Party chairman who has held several appointed public offices, announced Friday he's running for Wheatfield town justice in this fall's election.

Naughton, an attorney in the Niagara Falls firm of Clayton and Bergevin, headed the county Democrats in 2004-05. He is a labor relations consultant for the Town of Hamburg.

He also has served as Niagara County human resources director, Wheatfield town attorney and Town of Tonawanda director of labor relations.

Naughton had a simultaneous 25-year career as a Niagara Falls firefighter, retiring in 2003 as a battalion chief.

Naughton, who has lived in Wheatfield for 27 years, said he will seek to run on all party lines. The justice seat is held by Republican David M. Heim, who was appointed in March.