Transport company denies claim that its driver stole from fare

A Buffalo transport company says a Town of Tonawanda woman made up her claim that one of its employees stole from her, and Buffalo police say they are looking into the questions raised about the initial report.

The 39-year-old woman told officers she was picked up by Buffalo Transportation on Friday afternoon at Niagara and Hudson streets but, after leaving the vehicle at one point, returned to find the driver had taken off with her purse, police reported Saturday.

However, Operational Manager Scott Giovino said the company has no record of a vehicle dispatched to that location at that date and time, nor does it employ anyone who matches the description of the driver – a woman named "Maria" with facial piercings. Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said the department's follow-up review of the incident is not complete.