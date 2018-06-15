Things to do in Western New York: June 16

Gates open at 12:30 p.m., music runs from 1:45 p.m. to 11 at Canalside (44 Prime St.). General admission tickets are $35 plus fees and may be purchased here.

Entercom indie radio station Alt Buffalo trots out another lineup that blends familiar visitors such as Matt and Kim, Taking Back Sunday, AWOLNATION and Robert DeLong with newer artists like Marian Hill and Mansionair.

Get ready for the anticipated summer festival by reading Michael Farrell's detailed preview here. - Ben Tsujimoto

Noon to 10 p.m. in and outside of 492 Elmwood Ave. Tickets: $15 GA, $30 VIP, $100 Executive VIP; more ticket details here.

Indulge in an all-day celebration of beer, food and music in the Elmwood Village. Slated to perform are RadaRada, the Jumpers, Funktional Flow, Leroy Townes, dreambeaches, the COX, the Soft Love, Humble Braggers, Bad Folly, PA Line, the Observers, Max Muscato, and 12/8 Path Band. That's quite the cluster of local talent.- Jeff Miers

Noon to 8 p.m. at 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston. Tickets for all festival activities may be purchased here, for $10.

An all-day, family-friendly festival that begins with the seventh annual Fairy House Festival, and carries on with a full program of dance, spoken word, live music, spread across the verdant grounds of the park.

The William Close & the Earth Harp Collective, a rousing interactive dance event, will be choreographed by Jon Lehrer and marks the night's final mini-event. - Jeff Miers