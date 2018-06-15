Sweeney powers Bisons to win over Rochester

Darnell Sweeney had himself a day driving in three runs to help the Buffalo Bisons earn a 4-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings at Coca-Cola Field on Friday night.

Sweeney had a two-run double in the second and a solo homer in the fourth as the Herd built a 3-1 lead.

Richard Urena had an RBI single in the seventh to extend the lead to 4-1, an insurance run the Bisons needed.

Rochester rallied in the ninth, scoring two runs off Conor Fisk, but the reliever got a strike out to end the game and pick up his first save of the season.

Noteworthy: Sean Reid-Foley pitched seven strong innings, giving up one run on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. He improved to 2-1 in his fifth start in Triple A ... Roemon Fields went 2 for 3 with a walk. ... Urena also had two hits for his sixth multi-hit game of the season. ... The Bisons won their first game as the “Buffalo Wings” playing the series with the temporary moniker against the “Rochester Plates.” ... Buffalo is now 7-4 against Rochester this season. The teams play a total of 17 times.

Point of interest: The Bisons will get one rehabbing Toronto Blue Jay on Saturday — just not the one people were anticipating. Left fielder Steve Pearce will begin a rehab assignment with Buffalo and is expected to start at designated hitter Saturday. Pearce has been out since May 3 with a strained oblique muscle.

Meanwhile, third baseman Josh Donaldson’s return is still on hold and still in Toronto. He took batting practice and fielded ground balls with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday, but he still was not activated off the disabled list. Donaldson has been out with left calf soreness since May 28.

In other transaction news, the Texas Rangers claimed pitcher Deck McGuire off waivers. In eight games with the Herd, he went 4-2 with a 3.22 ERA.

Up next: Chris Rowley gets the start for the Bisons on Saturday as the series with Rochester continues at 6:06 p.m. Rowley is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA. Rochester will counter with Stephen Gonsalves (4-3, 5.89). The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Sunday with Taylor Guerrieri facing Aaron Slegers.