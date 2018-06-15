Statewide Democratic candidates to campaign at Buffalo's Juneteenth

Two New York City office holders running for statewide posts will campaign in Buffalo Saturday during the annual Juneteenth Festival.

Jumaane Williams, a Brooklyn Council member and candidate in the September Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, will attend the Juneteenth parade beginning at 11 a.m. and then deliver remarks from the festival stage in Martin Luther King Park. He will also speak on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, 641 Masten Ave.

Tish James, the New York City public advocate and endorsed Democratic candidate for attorney general, will also attend the Juneteenth Festival. She will be joined at 11 a.m. for remarks by Mayor Byron W. Brown, Assemblywoman Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes and Council President Darius G. Pridgen in Martin Luther King Park.