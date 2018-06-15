Seeing double: Two Amhersts, and two slogan contests

Amherst, N.Y., is holding a contest to pick an official town slogan, as part of its bicentennial celebration.

Amherst, Mass., has gone down this road before.

The communities share a namesake, Lord Jeffery Amherst, best known for saying the British should provide smallpox-laced blankets to Native Americans.

The Massachusetts town has for a decade used the informal motto "Amherst, MA: Where Only the 'H' is Silent."

A local business group, the Mill District, last year started a contest with a $100 grand prize to pick a new slogan.

The district said it received numerous ideas around culture and education – Amherst College is one of several institutions of higher education there – but never picked a winner.

"It's hard!!" the district said via Facebook. "Yours is easy though: 'Amherst, NY – where the college isn’t.' "

We won't tell them about the University at Buffalo North Campus.