SCHRECKENBERGER, Carole J. (Marchant)

SCHRECKENBERGER - Carole J. (nee Marchant)

June 14, 2018, age 84. Beloved wife of the late James P. Schreckenberger; dear mother of Laurie (Thomas) Allers, James Schreckenberger and Lynn (Kevin) Sciog; loving grandmother of Meagan Allers, Taylor (Brian) Gifford, Jenna Allers and Kara Sciog; great-grandmother of Noah Gifford; sister of Janice Pelligrini; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd), Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be held Monday morning at 10:00 AM at the Chapel of Forest Lawn Cemetery. Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carole's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com