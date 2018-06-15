Sabres' preseason schedule includes home games vs. Penguins and Leafs

The Sabres' seven-game preseason schedule is out, leaked through opposing teams and officially confirmed by the club on Friday.

It features home-and-home sets with Pittsburgh and Toronto, two games with Columbus and a neutral-site game with the New York Islanders in Oshawa, Ontario.

The Sabres will not play a game this year at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena, after taking a preseason trek there the last two years.

The full schedule:

Monday, Sept. 17 at Columbus

Tuesday, Sept. 18 Pittsburgh (at KeyBank Center)

Friday, Sept. 21 at Toronto

Saturday, Sept. 22 Toronto (at KeyBank Center)

Tuesday, Sept. 25 Columbus (at Clinton, NY -- Hockeyville USA game)

Wednesday, Sept. 26 at Pittsburgh

Friday, Sept. 28 vs. NY Islanders (at General Motors Centre, Oshawa, Ontario)

Ticket information for the two home games will be announced at a later date. The game in Clinton is expected to be nationally televsed on NBC Sports Network.

The game in Oshawa is a home game for the Islanders, at the site of star John Tavares' junior team. It was contracted last December, long before Tavares' status as an impending unrestricted free agent became one of the hottest stories in hockey.

The regular season schedule will be announced next week. Home openers will be revealed on Wednesday with the full 82-game slate announced Thursday at 5 p.m. as part of a live show on NHL Network.