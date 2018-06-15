Sabres not expected to offer any buyouts

The NHL's buyout window has opened for business and runs until June 30 but don't expect the Buffalo Sabres to be involved.

In spite of widespread speculation that veteran winger Matt Moulson is a candidate to be bought out, General Manager Jason Botterill said the team is planning on standing pat.

"I don't have any interest in doing buyouts here right now," Botterill told The News on Friday while declining to address specific players. "With the way some of these contracts are structured, I prefer not to have a cap hit moving forward beyond this year. As I look at it right now, I don't see any need for a buyout."

Moulson, 34, has a $5 million cap hit for the upcoming season, the final year of his five-year, $25-million free agent deal he signed with the team in 2014 under former GM Tim Murray. But he is only owed $2 million in actual salary, plus a $1 million signing bonus.

As per the collective bargaining agreement, the Sabres would have owed Moulson $1,333,333 if they used a buyout on him. His cap hit would be reduced to $3,666,667 for the upcoming season – but there would have been a $666,667 cap hit on Moulson for 2019-20, a year past the expiration of his deal.

The Sabres are likely looking to trade Moulson, perhaps retaining a good chunk of his salary, or could loan him out again and save just over $1 million on the cap hit for 2018-19.