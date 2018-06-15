Reporters' Notebook: June 15, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, born on this date in 1932, “You campaign in poetry. You govern in prose.”

A YEAR OLDER – It’s not a milestone anniversary – only their 88th – but the folks at Vidler’s 5 & 10 store on Main Street in East Aurora will be celebrating just the same on Saturday. Beginning around 11 a.m., they will serve free birthday cake as long as it lasts and hand out dimes to youngsters for popcorn and rides on Sandy, the store’s mechanical horse.

SUMMER PLANS – Niagara University is still accepting registrations for its Summer Youth Camp. Designed for children aged 6 to 12, it operates from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and has a different theme for a wide range of activities each week from June 25 to Aug. 10.

Cost is $150 a week. Extended services are available earlier in the morning and later in the afternoon for an additional fee. Pre-registration is required. For info and registration, call 286-8055 or visit niagara.edu/summer-youth-camp.

CHASE THE BLUES – The sixth annual Crossroads Bluesfest to fight teenage homelessness will be held Saturday in the Chicken Coop Grove at VFW Post 8113, 299 Leydecker Road, West Seneca. Gates open at 2 p.m., music starts at 2:45.

Emcee Anita West will host the Blues Daddios, the Rod Horning Project, Doug Yeomans and the Jony James Band, with special guest Hayden Fogle. Food and beverages will be available.

Tickets are $10 advance, $15 at the gate. Proceeds benefit Plymouth Crossroads in Lancaster, which provides shelter for teens in distress. For tickets, visit crossroadsbluesfest.weebly.com.

LICKIN’ GOOD – The Boston Lions Club will host a Father’s Day chicken barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lions Shelter behind Boston Town Hall, 8500 Boston State Road. Dinners are $10, take-out only. For advance tickets, call Tom Herrmann at 481-1991 or email car549@yahoo.com.

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

** BRING DAD – The North Amherst Ladies Auxiliary will host its 35th annual Father’s Day Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday in the North Amherst Fire Hall, Tonawanda Creek Road and Campbell Boulevard, Amherst. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for kids aged 3 to 10, and include all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, home fries, mini-doughnuts and beverages.

