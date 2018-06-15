REISDORF, George R.

REISDORF - George R. June 14, 2018 of Strykersville, NY, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Henry) and Margaret "Peggy" Beechler. Dearest father of Michael (Denise), Catherine (Duane) Ford, Daniel (Denise), Patricia (Fred) Clark, Donna (Robin) Humphrey and Debbie (Mark) Horning. Cherished grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 15. Brother of Annabelle, Dorothy, Elizabeth, Sister Mary Jane, Margaret and the late Robert Reisdorf. Loving companion of Marge Long. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-9 PM and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME 784 Main Street, East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neuman St. Mary's Site on Monday at 11AM. Please assemble at the church. George was a 70 year member of the Strykersville Fire Department. Contributions may be made to the Strykersville Fire Department or St. John Neuman Parish in George's Memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com