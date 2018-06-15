Readers chime in with motto ideas for the Town of Amherst

After 200 years, the Town of Amherst is looking for a motto, reported Steve Watson.

The town is collecting entries and will select its official motto in a contest organized by Deputy Supervisor Francina Spoth, who can reached at fspoth@amherst.ny.us.

But we informally reached out to our readers for their suggestions.

What do you think of when you think of Amherst? Can the town find its “Keep Austin Weird?” https://t.co/xgv2wixbGZ — Stephen T Watson (@buffaloscribe) June 15, 2018

Here's a sampling of some of the funniest responses:

From Lori Paige DuVall-Jackson: "The City of Amherst- Where All Developers Are Welcome"

From Matthew Young: "Is this Williamsville?"

From Sean Henry: “Anything west of Eggert is Tonawanda”

From Tom Bell: Considering the traffic jams (and not just at the blue water tank), “Amherst: Hurry up and wait!” would be ideal.

From Jer Lewis:

From Chip Lesh: how’s this, ‘We’re sorry about the Gronkowski’s.’

What slogan would you give the Town of Amherst? Leave your thoughts in the comment section: