Readers chime in with motto ideas for the Town of Amherst
After 200 years, the Town of Amherst is looking for a motto, reported Steve Watson.
The town is collecting entries and will select its official motto in a contest organized by Deputy Supervisor Francina Spoth, who can reached at fspoth@amherst.ny.us.
But we informally reached out to our readers for their suggestions.
What do you think of when you think of Amherst? Can the town find its “Keep Austin Weird?” https://t.co/xgv2wixbGZ
— Stephen T Watson (@buffaloscribe) June 15, 2018
Here's a sampling of some of the funniest responses:
From Lori Paige DuVall-Jackson: "The City of Amherst- Where All Developers Are Welcome"
From Matthew Young: "Is this Williamsville?"
From Sean Henry: “Anything west of Eggert is Tonawanda”
From Tom Bell: Considering the traffic jams (and not just at the blue water tank), “Amherst: Hurry up and wait!” would be ideal.
From Jer Lewis: Amherst, come for the shopping, stay because of the traffic.
From Chip Lesh: how’s this, ‘We’re sorry about the Gronkowski’s.’
What slogan would you give the Town of Amherst? Leave your thoughts in the comment section:
