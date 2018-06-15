Pumping Station tour Sunday

The Industrial Heritage Committee's annual tour of the Col. Francis G. Ward Pumping Station will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The pump house's five 60-foot tall, triple expansion steam engines built by the Holly Manufacturing Company of Buffalo will be on display. Each engine weights 1,100 tons, with a pumping capacity of 30 million gallons per day.

The tour is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 1 p.m. No reservations are needed.

The pumping station is located at the foot of Porter Avenue at LaSalle Park. Attendees will meet by the Porter Avenue gate at the corner of D.A.R. Drive.

For more information, go to buffaloindustrialheritage.com.