Work on Main Street student housing underway, but modifications planned

Construction is underway on the conversion of a former industrial complex on Main Street into a mixed-use student housing project, but the developer is modifying several elements of the plan.

David Freeman's DF Fusion of Provo, Utah, is spending $30 million to redevelop part of the properties at 2929-2939 Main into 321 residential units for upper class and graduate students, after more than 80 years as manufacturing space.

The project is aimed at University at Buffalo, as well as other nearby schools. It would include a mixture of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a fitness center.

Plans call for demolishing parts of the 4.49-acre, multi-building manufacturing complex that are more deteriorated, while reusing and redeveloping two remaining structures along the southwestern boundary and constructing a five-story complex. There would be about 212,000 square feet of residential space in all, plus about 1,500 square feet for accessory retail and commercial use.

The project received needed zoning variances and was originally approved by the city in July 2017, with a six-month extension in January. Workers had already begun their environmental cleanup investigation work, but needed more time to work on engineering issues. Located near the LaSalle Metro Rail station, the William Price development and McCarthy Park, the site was previously occupied by Keystone Corp., a metal fabrication shop that relocated.