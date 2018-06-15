Portugal. The Man cancels Artpark show

Bad news, Buffalo-area concertgoers.

Portugal. The Man, one of the most buzzy bands booked for Western New York this summer, has canceled its show scheduled for Aug. 1 at Artpark.

Here's the band's explanation, via a release from the venue:

"Sorry for this news, but due to unforeseen circumstances, we need to cancel our show in Lewiston, NY. Please know, this is not a decision we take lightly, but there is a family matter that needs our attention at this time.

We will gather your email address to make sure you have the opportunity to get first access to tickets the next time we play a show in your area. Thanks as always for coming to our shows, for your support, and understanding.”

For those who've already purchased tickets to the show, Artpark passed along refund details.

"Refunds will be processed within 10 business days. Tickets purchased by credit card will be automatically refunded. Purchases by cash or check will be mailed a refund check."

Judging from today's news reports and a Twitter search for the band, the Artpark cancellation doesn't seem to affect the rest of the Oregon band's tour. The psych-rock group, fronted by John Gourley, last appeared in Buffalo in June 2013 in Town Ballroom. Find a set list from that show here.

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com