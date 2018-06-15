5 shot, 1 dead in Buffalo drive-by shooting

For the second time in two weeks, five people have been shot in one incident.

The most recent one happened late Thursday in a drive-by shooting in the city's Kensington neighborhood, Buffalo police said.

Thursday's shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Marigold Avenue, which runs between Leroy and Central Park avenues, police said. A 38-year-old Buffalo man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center.

The shootings were the continuation of a dangerous trend. One June 2, five people were struck by gunfire around 9:15 p.m. while they gathered in the first block of Strauss Street, just off Broadway and west of Fillmore Avenue. In the 19-day period between May 27 and Thursday, the city has seen eight fatal shootings.

James Giles, who runs Buffalo Peacemakers, a violence and gang intervention program, said the uptick in gun violence is not uncommon once warmer weather arrives. Some of the shootings relate to incidents that may have happened during the winter, he said, and some of those involved are taking more chances.

"Summer is bringing opportunity and they're catching people now," Giles said.

Giles estimated that fewer than a quarter of the recent shootings in Buffalo involve tension between gangs. Of the last nine shootings, at least four of the victims were targets based on "what they were doing" or "how they were living," he said.

The Peacemakers keep on top of the players involved in gang disputes and know what the feuds are about. There are also "new guys with guns" coming on the scene, Giles said.

"It's amping up," he said, but warned that there isn't one category or one reason that accounts for the increase. Some of the shootings involve robberies.

A 28-year-old Buffalo man who was seriously injured in the Marigold Avenue shooting remained at ECMC Friday morning, police said. Three other men, ages, 30, 33 and 44, were treated and released from ECMC.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the department's tip line at 716-847-2255.

The other shooting with five victims happened around 9:15 p.m. June 2 on Strauss Street, off Broadway and west of Fillmore Avenue. The ages of the victims on Strauss, all of whom were male, were 17, 27 and 47, along with two 21 year olds.