O'CONNOR - Thomas D. "Tommy O"

May 3, 1945 - June 12, 2018. Tommy passed away peacefully at the VA hospital in Batavia. Predeceased by siblings Ruth Beehler, Arnie O'Connor, Kathy Welch, and Jeanne Lupke. Survived by daughter Bridget O'Connor, son Josh O'Connor; granddaughters Tillie Kaffer and Cecelia O'Connor; brothers Bob and Dan O'Connor; sisters Lucille Ryan, Mary Forster, Tracy Lalewicz and Grace Kell; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Tommy loved Madigan's in Ellicottville, NY where he lived and worked for many years. Let us not forget his love of Van Morrison and dancing. Dadete Dada Tommy! No visitation.