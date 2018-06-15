Niagara Falls asks residents to choose neighborhood upgrades

The City of Niagara Falls will hold six public meetings from Thursday, June 21 through June 28 to nominate projects on which the city can spend $360,000 in federal grants.

Community Development Director Seth Piccirillo said after the nominations are made, residents will be able to vote on their favorites from July 7 through Aug. 31.

Three neighborhoods will be allocated $120,000 each. They include the "South End," bounded by Pine Avenue and Fourth, Niagara and Eighth streets; the "North End," bounded by Ninth and 15th streets, Beech Avenue and the railroad south of Grove Avenue; and "Middle Pine," bounded by 17th and 24th streets and LaSalle and Ferry avenues.

The first meeting is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, June 21 in the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Niagara, 639 Main St.