NHL finalizes draft order
Now that the Washington Capitals have won the Stanley Cup, the NHL has announced the official order of selection for next weekend's draft in Dallas.
The Sabres, of course, will have the No. 1 overall pick on Friday night, with the festivities beginning at 7:30 Eastern time on NBC Sports Network. Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on NHL Network.
Here is the order of selection for the first round:
1. Buffalo
2. Carolina
3. Montreal
4. Ottawa
5. Arizona
6. Detroit
7. Vancouver
8. Chicago
9. NY Rangers
10. Edmonton
11. NY Islanders
12. NY Islanders (from CGY)
13. Dallas
14. Philadelphia (from STL)
15. Florida
16. Colorado
17. New Jersey
18. Columbus
19. Philadelphia
20. Los Angeles
21. San Jose
22. Ottawa (from PIT)
23. Anaheim
24. Minnesota
25. Toronto
26. NY Rangers (from BOS)
27. Chicago (from NSH)
28. NY Rangers (from TBL)
29. St. Louis (from WPG)
30. Detroit (from VGK)
31. Washington
The Sabres will then pick first in each succeeding round. Buffalo does not have a third-round choice as it was sent to Minnesota last year. The Sabres' picks will be Nos. 32 (2nd round), 94 and 117 (4th), 125 (5), 156 (6) and 187 (7).
