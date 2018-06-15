NHL finalizes draft order

Now that the Washington Capitals have won the Stanley Cup, the NHL has announced the official order of selection for next weekend's draft in Dallas.

The Sabres, of course, will have the No. 1 overall pick on Friday night, with the festivities beginning at 7:30 Eastern time on NBC Sports Network. Rounds 2-7 are Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on NHL Network.

Here is the order of selection for the first round:

1. Buffalo

2. Carolina

3. Montreal

4. Ottawa

5. Arizona

6. Detroit

7. Vancouver

8. Chicago

9. NY Rangers

10. Edmonton

11. NY Islanders

12. NY Islanders (from CGY)

13. Dallas

14. Philadelphia (from STL)

15. Florida

16. Colorado

17. New Jersey

18. Columbus

19. Philadelphia

20. Los Angeles

21. San Jose

22. Ottawa (from PIT)

23. Anaheim

24. Minnesota

25. Toronto

26. NY Rangers (from BOS)

27. Chicago (from NSH)

28. NY Rangers (from TBL)

29. St. Louis (from WPG)

30. Detroit (from VGK)

31. Washington

The Sabres will then pick first in each succeeding round. Buffalo does not have a third-round choice as it was sent to Minnesota last year. The Sabres' picks will be Nos. 32 (2nd round), 94 and 117 (4th), 125 (5), 156 (6) and 187 (7).