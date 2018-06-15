MORGAN, Lucile (Graden)

June 13, 2018, age 99. Beloved wife of late Joseph R. Morgan; dear mother of Mary Ann (late John R.) Brown, Kathleen (Harold) Thomas, and Philip (Sally Harms) (late Maureen (Schiefer) Morgan; loving grandmother of Scott (Jill); Kevin (Stephanie) and Christopher (Katherine) Brown; Michael (Sara Heslop); Gregory (Erin) and Jeffrey (Victoria Huestis) Thomas; John (Brandi) and Jeffrey (Corina) Schiefer; great-grandmother of 14; daughter of the late Harrison J. and Mabel (Pray) Graden; step-daughter of the late Elfie Graden; sister of the late Gilbert (Late Louise) Graden and the late Virginia (late Dale) Wells; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's School for the Deaf, 2253 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214. Online condolences available at www.CANNANFH.com