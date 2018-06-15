Man on probation in shooting is indicted on gun possession charge

A Niagara Falls man on probation for firing a gun on a crowded street in July 2016 was arraigned Friday in Niagara County Court on a new gun charge.

Demetrious R. Hayes, 30, of Niagara Falls Boulevard, pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Hayes allegedly had a stolen handgun under the passenger seat of a car in which he was riding when Falls police stopped it Jan. 14. A grand jury refused to indict the driver, Hoffmann said.

Hayes was placed on probation last year for first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with the 2016 gunfire incident on Whitney Avenue in Niagara Falls. No one was hurt.