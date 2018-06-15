Man found slain in vehicle is identified, Buffalo's 7th homicide in 17 days

The 22-year-old man found fatally shot earlier this week on the Buffalo's East Side – the seventh person killed in 17 days in the city – has been identified as Ronald L. Miles, according to a Buffalo police report.

Miles was found dead inside a vehicle at about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on Grimes Street, south of Broadway and east of Memorial Drive, police have said.

He had been shot three times, according to the police report.

Andre Rounds, 24, of Buffalo, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as second-, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to his arrest report.