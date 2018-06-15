Man, 48, seriously injured in Buffalo stabbing

A 49-year-old man was in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center after he was stabbed Thursday night near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported by ambulance from an address on Humason Avenue after suffering multiple stab wounds to the chest and stomach, according to a police report.

The victim told officers he did not know the person who attacked him. A knife was found at the scene, according to the report.