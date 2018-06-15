Looking for a city rental? Saturday open houses offer closer look

Living in a former mattress factory, casket company or car dealership may not be for everyone, but a series of open houses Saturday will offer a closer look at some of the city's latest residential developments.

Craft-beer and wine tasting, and food samples and music will be offered at some sites. Shuttle bus service available between sites.

Buffalo Living Tour runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features a lineup of nine rental properties:

Axis 360, 89 LaSalle Ave., 14214: New-build geared toward students with amenities that include a 24-person hot tub, fitness room and cyber lounge. Axis has 154 apartments and will add 96 more when another building opens in 2019.

Campion Hall, 2136 Main St., 14214: Declining enrollment at Canisius College forced school officials to sell the former residence hall. Prior to the sale, Campion housed students from SUNY Buffalo State. Named after St. Edmund Campion, a martyr and Fellow of St John's College in Oxford, United Kingdom, the apartment house today offers market-rate studios as well as one- and two bedroom flats.

Mattress Factory Lofts, 170 Florida St., 14208: Built in 1911, the rambling structure and former site of Otis Mattress is located on the fringe of Hamlin Park and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. High ceilings, wide hallways and tall windows define its 34 loft-style units.

Nickel City Loft, 31 Barker St., 14209: A hard-hat tour of this former manufacturing site built in 1925 will be offered, according to Paul Maurer, tour promoter. From 1940 to 2007, the building it served as a service department for a series of car dealerships including Klein-Weil Chevrolet. Most recently, it housed a variety of working artists.

Bosche Lofts, 916-918 Main St., 14202: Originally built in the late 1800s, the building was home to Bosche Carriage Co. Exposed brick and ductwork lend an industrial feel to these upscale luxury lofts with rooftop patio and garden atrium.

Allentown Lofts, 430 Virginia St., 14201. Built in 1924 as the National Casket Co. showroom and warehouse, the four-story brick structure also housed Yorktown Caskets. Spacious lofts include heated parking, double-vessel bathroom sink and in-unit washer/dryer.

The Sidway, 775 Main St., 14203: Erected in 1907 with a two-story addition in 1913, the former house was designed in the Beaux Arts Classical Revival style. It served as an early location of corporates offices for the Wildroot Hair Tonic Co. Recently renovated units offer stunning views and serve as senior members of the city's explosive apartment scene.

Cathedral Commons, 128 Pearl St., 14202: Owned and managed by St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, the airy apartments are located across from the church. Originally constructed in 1896 as a parish house the four-story brick structure was adapted and repurposed for commercial and residential use.

Shea's Seneca, 2178 Seneca St., 14210: Constructed in 1929 by Michael Shea, the 2,500 seat theater onsite was demolished in 1969 leaving a 48,000 sq. ft. auxiliary building. When the renovation is completed, Shea's Seneca will have 23 apartments, a banquet facility and several commercial and entertainment facilities, and breathtaking terra-cotta work recently restored by Swiatek & Son Studio.