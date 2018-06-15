LOMORIELLO, Helen V.

LOMORIELLO - Helen V. Age 96, passed away on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Buffalo, NY. Helen made her home in Rochester, NY from 1961 until 2017 when she moved to Buffalo, NY. Helen was born on May 9, 1922 to the late William Kilgallen and Theresa Kilgallen of New York, NY. Beloved wife of Louis S. Lomoriello (deceased 2012); survived by her daughters, Carol A Dambmann, Jean (Larry) Cates and her son, Joseph L.; five grandchildren, Ryan Patrick Maher (Carrie), Erica Maher Silverman (Todd), Jean Marie Danovitz, Alexander Franklin Cates (Taylor), Dylan Louis Cates and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to FLOWER FUNERAL HOME INC., 714 Yonkers Ave., with visitation June 21, 2018 from 9:00 - 10:30 am with a Funeral Mass following at 10:45 am at St. John the Baptist Church, 670 Yonkers Ave., Yonkers, NY. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to The School of the Holy Childhood, 100 Groton Pkwy., Rochester, NY 14623.