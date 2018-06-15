Letters: Too much vulgarity in Canalside concert

I live in the Marine Drive Apartment building closest to Canalside. Our windows give us a great view of the ships.

Now Thursday night concerts are back. Somebody turn the volume down!

After spending a few hours out with friends, I arrived home around 9 p.m. On my walk of about 100 yards from my car to the front door, I heard the “F” word belted out about four or five times. Great!

Who is the genius that books these acts? Maybe he should hold auditions to see if they have any non-vulgar music.

There is a lot of it out there!

Jean O’Keeffe

Buffalo