Letter: World War I effort deserves a grand memorial

On Memorial Day, I placed American flags on graves of local veterans at Forest Lawn. Seeing all the people participating made me feel not like part of the community, but a range of emotions such as honor, gratitude and pride. Honor to participate, gratitude at how many veterans’ graves are there, pride when driving home up Main Street, seeing thousands of flags.

I was struck by the hundreds of graves of local men and women who served during World War I. One hundred years ago, Doughboys (and girls) were sacrificing everything to end one of the costliest conflicts in history.

When I learned the National World War I Memorial project had stalled, I was beyond disappointed in the inability of Washington, D.C., factions to ensure a memorial worthy of the sacrifices of Americans who served in World War I was built on time for the dedication on Nov. 11, 2018.

It’s disgraceful that World War I is the only major 20th century American conflict not represented by a national monument and may become victim of the dysfunction junction Washington is known for.

Derek Sansone

Tonawanda