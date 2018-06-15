Letter: Stop cruel treatment of innocent animals

Greyhound racing will hopefully meet its demise in Florida thanks to State Sen. Tom Lee and the chamber’s former president.

Activists agree that racing greyhounds is cruel. These dogs are forced to race for money. Many of the dogs end up with broken backs, broken necks as well as head trauma – pitiful!

I was fortunate to meet a neighbor who had a “rescue” greyhound. She was so happy to roam the yard, as well as take in the sights around her.

On the flip side of the coin, “Under the Big Tent” entertainment of circus animals is cruel. Elephants made to sit on their back legs or are hit with bullwhips or prodding with sharp sticks. Lions forced to jump through hoops of fire. Dogs are also prodded to dance around on their back legs or get the same cruel treatment.

Stop this cruelty to innocent animals!

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated. I hold that the more helpless a creature, the more entitled it is to the protection from man.” – Mahatma Gandhi

One of my favorite quotes.

Kathleen S. Andrews

Lancaster