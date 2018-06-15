Letter: Embarrassed and outraged by the swipe at Trudeau

How dare the man in the White House refer to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada as “very dishonest and weak!” How disrespectful, how insulting!

This when Canada has been our closest ally and best friend forever. How dare he!

Mr. Trudeau had just hosted the G7 summit on Saturday. In their analysis of the summit in the paper, Peter Baker and Michael Shear of the New York Times stated, “President’s behavior deepens rift with America’s traditional allies.” What an embarrassment the man is.

I only hope that ordinary citizens in Canada and other allied countries realize that many of us Americans do not support this excuse for a leader.

Words cannot express my outrage!

Peg Mergenhagen

Getzville