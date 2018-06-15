‘Incredibles 2’: What parents need to know

In the pantheon of Pixar films, 2004’s “The Incredibles” ranks highly for both kids and adults. So the audience for the sequel to the family superhero smash, “Incredibles 2,” should include just about everyone. Happily, all are in for a treat. “Incredibles 2” may lack the originality of the original, but amps up the action and proves to be tremendously entertaining.

Pixar sequels can be very good (“Toy Story 2,” “Toy Story 3,” “Finding Dory”) or very meh (“Monsters University,” “Cars 2,” “Cars 3”). But with Brad Bird back behind the camera and the stellar returning voice cast (Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Vowell), “Incredibles 2” counts as a real winner.

What’s the storyline? The super-powered Parr family -- Bob (Mr. Incredible), Helen (Elastigirl), Dash, Violet and baby Jack-Jack -- are given a chance to make superheroes re-accepted by society. While Helen battles a strange villain known as the Screenslaver, Bob attempts to deal with the kids, including newly powerful Jack-Jack.



What’s the rating? “Incredibles 2” is rated PG for action sequences and some brief mild language. It must be noted that there are some very intense moments. Specifically, one rather creepy fight sequence between Helen and the Screenslaver involves rather obnoxious (but very cool-looking) flashing lights; it was the only part of the film that annoyed my 7-year-old.

What’s the ideal viewing age? With a running time of 118 minutes and some dark moments, “Incredibles 2” is best for ages 6 and up. Like my son, they’ll be particularly enamored with the hilariously out-of-control Jack-Jack.

Will my little one sit through it? Oh yes. “Incredibles 2” is a blast of action and humor, and sure to be one of summer 2018’s best. Pixar has come through once again with film that will entertain the whole family. That’s an achievement worth celebrating.

Is there anything else parents need to consider? It’s worth noting that pre-feature short film “Bao,” a strange story of a mother and her dumpling baby (you read that correctly), features a rather shocking occurrence that might scare younger children. If they make it to the end of the short, they’ll find a happy-ish ending. However, they may never look at a dumpling the same way again.