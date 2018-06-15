Ice cream nachos await at Hamburg's Armor Sweet Treats

How do you go from working in manufacturing to making homemade sweet treats for the public? Simply come up with a “pie in the sky” idea like Kristin Linn. She opened Armor Sweet Treats in November after things just fell into place.

Linn still works in the manufacturing industry, but also runs the ice cream shop and bakery, which feature both indoor and outdoor seating, while also balancing home life with three kids who often serve as taste testers for the sweet shop.

Linn carved out some time to chat about the Hamburg business known for ice cream nachos and more.

Question: How did you go from the manufacturing industry to owning an ice cream shop and bakery?

Linn: Six or seven years ago I started thinking it would be fun to own an ice cream shop. It was a little "pie in the sky" idea and then last year around this time the plaza sold. I live around here so when the opportunity came up, I talked to the new owners and before I knew it I was opening an ice cream shop and a bake shop.

I wanted baked goods like cake or pie for people who don’t want ice cream and that’s how it evolved and we added the coffee because you have to have coffee with baked goods.

Q: What’s the biggest surprise in owning the business?

A: I would say definitely the marketing side of things. That’s been the biggest challenge – letting people know that we’re here. We are set back from the road that’s more of a challenge than I thought it would be.

Q: Where do your recipes come from?

A: We have family recipes, some tried and true recipes; my full-time manager is an avid home baker so we have lots of recipes that she brought with her.

Everything is made from scratch in-house and we have a bakery counter. Every day we have different items available and we offer made-to-order baked goods like cakes, cupcakes, and pies. We are one of the only bake shops in the Southtowns, that I'm aware of, that does a multitude of house-made pies. Anything chocolate and peanut butter, people love.

We also have our chocolate chip cookies – we make chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches. Our scones are delicious and moist and very good - those are the top sellers and “to die for” cinnamon rolls – we do those every Saturday. We offer other pastries such as danishes, bear claws and braided breads. Every Friday, we offer gluten-free options.

Q: What sets you apart from other ice cream shops?

A: We also are one of the only ice cream shops (not frozen yogurt) in the Southtowns that offers a build-your-own sundae bar. It's based on the frozen yogurt concept, but you know what you're paying upfront. We also offer homemade hot fudge and incorporate our made-from-scratch baked goods into some of our specialty sundaes.

We will be adding many new specialty sundaes and swirls this month to our menu that includes Brownie Delight, Cookie Monster, chocolate -covered strawberry cheesecake and ice cream nachos to name a few.

INFO: Armor Sweet Treats, 5020 Armor Duells Road, Hamburg. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Closed Mondays. Call ahead for pie or cake orders.