Grocery-shopping Buffalo mom charged with leaving 2 toddlers in car

A Buffalo mother was charged Thursday night after police said she left her 1- and 2-year-old children unattended in her vehicle while she went grocery shopping.

Lucretia Jackson, 35, of Niagara Street, is accused of leaving the children in the car outside the Tops supermarket at South Park and Bailey avenues for about 40 minutes, according to a Buffalo police report.

Jackson could be seen on store security video entering the store at 9:05 p.m. She didn't return to her vehicle until after officers arrived on scene, police said.

She was charged with child endangerment and the children were placed in the custody of another family member, police said.