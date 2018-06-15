GOWIN, Major Robert William "Bob"

February 2, 1929 - June 7, 2018. Major Robert "Bob" William Gowin, US Army (Retired), a native of Cattaraugus, New York, passed peacefully on June 7, 2018. He was preceded in his passing by his loving wife of 49 years, Rebecca Fox Gowin, and survived by his only daughter, Vicki Ann Gowin, eighteen nieces and nephews, and a host of friends near and far whom he held dear. Bob enjoyed a decorated military career, serving from 1950 until his retirement in 1972. After his military career, Bob found success and accolades in all of his civilian endeavors. Bob Gowin was a friend to all who knew him, and his passing is deeply felt throughout his broad circle of friends and family. A visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, VA, on June 30, 2018 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.dignitymemorial.com Memorial donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.