GOTTZMANN, Matthew Kurt

GOTTZMANN - Matthew Kurt Age 53 of Jupiter passed away June 2, 2018. Predeceased by father Christian. Survived by mother Marjorie; brother Gary (Dori Lynn); sister Katherine (Steve) Anderson; nephews Jonathan Southwell (Erin) and Joshua Anderson. Funeral Mass to be held on June 16th at 10 AM at Nativity Church at 4375 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, NY. The mass will be immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at Schnitzel & Co. at 9210 Transit Road Amherst, NY 14051. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please honor Matthew with a donation of any size to Big Dog Ranch Rescue - https://www.bdrr.org/matthew-gottzmann / 561-791-6465 For those who want to really make Matt smile, open your heart and your home to a furbaby if you can. Anyone who knew Matt knows that nothing would make him happier....