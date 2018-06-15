Prep Talk Male Co-Athletes of the Year: Juston Johnson and Matt Myers

The Buffalo News is honoring the top scholastic athletes and teams as part of the Prep Talk Awards. The 2017-18 Male Athlete of the Year is being shared by Matt Myers and Juston Johnson, both from West Seneca West. On the football field, Myers set single-season school records for total touchdowns (46), passing touchdowns (24), rushing TDs (22), passing yards (2,397) and all-purpose yards (3,434). Johnson was Myers’ favorite target on the football field but he excelled in basketball, averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 steals. He set a school record for points in a season (619).