FRONCKOWIAK, Henry M.

FRONCKOWIAK - Henry M. June 13, 2018. Beloved husband of Arlene (nee Jozwiak) Fronckowiak; cherished father of Diane (Edwin) Burger and Michael (Julie) Fronckowiak; devoted grandfather of Michael Henry, Joshua (Monica) and Abigail (Robert) McMillan; great-grandfather of Eleanor June; brother of the late Helen (late Walter) Golen, late Richard (Felicia) and Albert (late Lucille) Franke; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM in St. John Vianney R.C. Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at church. Henry was the former owner of Custom Topsoil, Inc. and Parkside Village, Inc. Send condolences at SmolarekCares.com