ERBES, Donald Earl

ERBES - Donald Earl Entered into rest on June 12, 2018. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Erbes; dear father of Don (Palma) Erbes, and Karen Burdick; cherished grandfather of Christina Lazzaro, Amber Burdick, and Nick Burdick; Don is also survived by two brothers, Gerald (Karen) Erbes and Wayne (Judy) Erbes as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Pam Lazzaro; a grandson, Michael Burdick; and a brother, Richard "Dicky" Erbes. Friends and relatives may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at Noon. Please visit: rossakron.com.