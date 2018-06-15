Edbauer leaves Catholic Health for HealthNow New York

Dr. Michael Edbauer, who was previously considered a candidate for the job of Catholic Health CEO, has left Catholic Health for HealthNow New York, the parent company of BlueCross Blue Shield of Western New York.

Edbauer was named to the new role of chief strategy officer. He joins HealthNow New York's senior leadership team as a senior vice president.

Catholic Health announced in February that Mark A. Sullivan would take over as its CEO, following the retirement of Joseph McDonald.