East Amherst developer plans five-unit building for Linwood Avenue

Months after demolishing a historic former multifamily home on the site, the owner of a Linwood Avenue property now wants to erect a new three-story wood-frame apartment house in its place, with five new upscale units.

Jesse Hawker of East Amherst, who purchased the property out of foreclosure last December, is seeking Buffalo Planning Board approval to construct the 7,802-square-foot building on a quarter-acre long and narrow lot at 295 Linwood. The building would include two one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments.

Plans by JSB Architects of Williamsville call for a white-brick and fiber-cement panel facade, with a green preweathered copper roof, and red stone for the base. A new driveway under one side of the building would allow traffic into an asphalt-paved area in the rear next to an eight-car garage. About half the property would remain green space.

The quarter-acre property in the Linwood Historic Preservation District is already zoned for residential. A former 4,190-square-foot duplex had previously occupied the property, dating back to 1850, when it was constructed as a single-family home. It was owned by Augustus H. Shearer from 1920 to 1981, and later by Yolanda A. Spencer, who defaulted on a mortgage.

The 2.5-story house was foreclosed in 2013 by Midland Mortgage Company of Oklahoma City and then held by Midfirst Bank, which put it up for sale and sold it to Hawker four years later for $96,000.

The home still retained many original details, such as its mansard roof, hardwood floors, pocket doors, fireplaces, corbels and wood windows, but had deteriorated significantly. It was demolished earlier this year right after the Buffalo Preservation Board gave its assent in February.

The $1 million Linwood Lofts project, which would also include a ninth covered parking space for handicapped parking, is expected to take about a year to build, according to the application from Hawker Development.