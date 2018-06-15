Duplicate Bridge: June 16, 2018

The Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC), which offers silver master points, concludes today, Saturday, June 16, at local ACBL Sanctioned bridge clubs. The Airport Bridge Club will hold two STaC games today, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., with no extra fee.

The Longest Day, which benefits Alzheimer's research, began as a summer solstice bridge marathon. Now it has become a weeklong charity event awarding extra points.

Locally, Longest Day games will be played at Bridge Club Meridian at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 18; and at the Bridge Center of Buffalo at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 20.

At the Airport Bridge Club, Longest Day games will be part of a full week of extra-point games, with no extra charge.

The Buffalo Non-Life Master "Silver Point" Sectional Tournament, for players with fewer than 500 master points, will be held Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1, in the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst, with games at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. both days. For more info, click this link.

Yes, there will be a Unit 116 picnic this summer. It's scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 12, in Rescue Fire Hall, 1241 Strad Ave., North Tonawanda. Games are at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For more info, click this link.

Bridge Club Meridian has moved from its longtime venue at the Zion Church in the Town of Tonawanda to facilities at 209 S. Youngs Road, Amherst. Games are held every Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Tournament calendar

Buffalo Non-Life Master Sectional – Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Saturday, June 30, and Sunday, July 1. For info, click this link.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 3, to Sunday, July 8. For info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 13, to Sunday, Aug. 19. For info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Monroeville Convention Center/Doubletree Hotel, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Sept. 3. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn Parkway Conference Centre, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 4, to Sunday, Sept. 9. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 21, to Sunday, Sept. 23.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.

Buffalo Regional – Adams Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 16, to Sunday, Oct. 21. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Location TBA, Canandaigua. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

2019

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, to Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, 2019, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, 2019, and Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, 2019, and Sunday, May 5, 2019

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Monday, May 27, 2019.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, 2019, to Sunday, June 2, 2019.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, 2019, to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh International Airport, 1111 Airport Blvd., Coraopolis, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Buffalo Regional – Adam's Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Toronto Fall Regional – Delta by Marriott Airport Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Monroeville Convention Center/DoubleTree Hotel, 209 Mall Plaza, Monroeville, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Adam's Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

Duplicate scores

Week of June 4 to June 10

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A/B: Mike Silverman and Martin Pieterse, 59.23%; C: Cynthia and Ron Helfman, 58.33%; east-west, A: Liz Clark and Alan Greer, 65.48%; B: Pawan Matta and Brian Block, 62.80%; C: Jean Macdonald and Nancy Littenberg, 55.65%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A/B: Elaine Kurasiewicz and Martin Pieterse, 57.14%; Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 54.17%; C: Marilyn Sultz and Bill Regan, 48.51%; east-west, A/B: Mike Silverman and Art Matthies, 63.39%; Dorothy May and Dale Anderson, 55.06%; C: Sharon Chang and Ron Henrikson, 48.21%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – One winner. A: John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 59.93%; Ron Henrikson and Bob Linn, 59.30%; B: Mike Silverman and Ed Morgan, 58.33%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Mike Ryan and Allen Beroza, 68.75%; Judi Marshall and John Ziemer, 57.92%; B/C: Nancy Littenberg and Lois Tatelman, 53.75%; east-west, A: Liz Clark and David Millward, 57.92%; B/C: Art Schumacher and Ron Henrikson, 57.50%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A: Nadine Stein and Bob Linn, 62.08%; Alan Greer and Allen Beroza, 57.50%; B: Brian Block and Bill Boardman, 49.17%; C: June Feuerstein and Ron Henrickson, 53.33%; east-west, A: (tie) John Ziemer and Vic Bergsten, Barbara Libby and Mike Silverman, 53.33%; B: Martha and John Welte, 50.83%; C: Marilyn Sultz and Mary Terrana, 50%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – Howell. A: Ed Morgan and partner, 65.86%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 62.70%; B: Eva Schmidt and Dale Anderson, 54.56%; C: Chuck Heimerl and Al Dickman, 49.20%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 55.95%; B: Jane Roberts and Laurie Foster, 55.36%; Carol Neuhaus and Janie Polk, 52.68%; C: Marcie Frankel and Burt Freiman, 49.40%; east-west, A: Lynn Witmer and Rajarshi Roy, 58.93%; B: Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 58.63%; Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 58.33%; C: Pat Truell and Paul Ziebarth, 50.30%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Open Game. One winner. Gene Finton and Bob Padgug, 60.37%; Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 56.67%; Martha and John Welte, 55.93%; Sharon Benz and Jill Wooldridge, 54.07%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – North-south, A: Judy Padgug and Joanne Kelley, 62.80%; B: Fran Kurtz and Sue Bergman, 57.14%; east-west, A: Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 58.04%; B: Mary Ball and Art Morth, 54.76%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 0-750 game. North-south, A/B: Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 62.50%; Judy Zeckhauser and Chip Kean, 58.60%; C: Marilyn Sims and Paul Morgante, 50.18%; east-west, A: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 63.58%; B/C: Carol Neuhaus and Bert Freiman, 60.46%; Larry Abate and Jeff Oshlag, 60.35%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – One winner. Penny Shui and Pat Rasmus, 54.17%; (tie) Chris Urbanek and Rajarshi Roy, Elaine Kurasiewicz and Sue Neubecker, 52.60%; Edith Knaszak and Jan O'Mara, 52.08%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – North-south, A: Dian Petrov and Gene Finton, 67.20%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 53.44%; B: Claire Gareleck and Sue Bergman, 50%; east-west, A: Chris Urbanek and Stan Kozlowski, 69.05%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 64.29%; Jay Levy and Kamil Bishara, 63.39%; B: Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 58.04%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – Howell. Ethan Xie and Davis Heussler, 63.54%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 56.25%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 53.13%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Sunday afternoon – North-south, A: Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 64.20%; B: Fran Kurtz and Elaine Kurasiewicz, 60.42%; Judy and Bob Padgug, 54.92%; C: Deanna Guzda and Olga Gwozda, 50%; east-west, A/B: Bert Feasley and Chongmin Zhang, 63.83%; C: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Ginny Panaro, 56.44%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 53.60%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Bill Feasley and Paul Zittel, 77.5%; Joanne LaFay and Lillian Gotshall, 60%; Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 52.5%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Howell. Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 70%; Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 57.50%; Sharon Benz and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 55%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Howell. Sam Grossman and Ed Harman, 61.3%; Joyce Kindt and Anne O’Connor, 60.2%; Pam and Lance Pollock, 56.3%; Marilyn Sims and Paul Morgante, 56.1%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Howell. Beena and Madhav Deshmukh, 66.67%; Gabe Tannenbaum and Jeff Bender, 62.04%; Dan Blatz and Gwilym Brick, 58.33%; Jane and Rick Holman, 56.77%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Howell. Sushil Amlani and Walt Olszewski, 61.90%; Jim and Paula Jones, 57.74%; Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 55.36%; Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 52.38%.

Other clubs

ABA Humboldt Bridge Club Tuesday evening – Howell. Doanne Jackson and M. Woodson, 65.45%; Pamela Murphy and Marcia Turley, 55.58%.

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, George Mayers and Bill Rich, 57%; Marian Morber and Alicia Kolipinski, 55%; east-west, Lois Randaccio and Audrey Kotas, 59.2%; B. J. McMath and Pat Truell, 58.7%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – Howell. Tim Hartnett and Dave Young, 56.5%; Jill and Bruce Brown, 55.6%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 68.8%; Perry Hoffman and Fred Nadel, 40.6%; east-west, Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 62.5%; Joan Mack and Dick Munschauer, 58.3%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Ellen Lochead and Bill Rogers, 62%; Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 57 %; east-west, Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 66%; Lata Maheshwari and Bill Adolf, 56%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – North-south, Anne O’Connor and Edna Fill, 66.2%; Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 55.6%; Marilyn Sims and Paul Morgante, 47.5%; east-west, Joanne Zavarella and Fritz Schweiger, 64.3%; Christel and Frank Bernard, 51.2%; Joanne Biondo and Julie Albert, 48.7%.

