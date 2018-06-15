DUERMYER, Ruth Z.

DUERMYER - Ruth Z. Of Marilla, NY June 14, 2018. Beloved wife of Edwin Duermyer, Sr.; dear mother of Deborah (David Ryba) Heusinger and Edwin (Suzanne) Duermyer, Jr.; grandmother of Douglas Heusinger, Michael (Janine) Heusinger, Tonya (Kyle) Holscher, Stephanie (Brandon) Blackwell, Nicholas Heusinger and Denayah Duermyer; great-grandmother of Nathaniel, Brianna, Tyler, Dominic, Tiana, Vincenzo, Gionni and Aubree; sister of Hazel Kellner and the late Violet, James and Millard Young. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church Alden, NY Saturday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com