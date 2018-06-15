COSTANZA, Joshua R.

COSTANZA - Joshua R. Of Amherst, NY and Orange Park, FL, entered into rest June 8, 2018; beloved husband of Lindsay (nee Pezzanite) Costanza; devoted and adored father of Samuel, Benjamin, Isabelle, Alethea, Collin, Jaylin and Piper; loving son of James Costanza (Lynn Gertz) and Shari (Hank) van Rijn; cherished grandson of Stan and Doreen Noren and the late Sal and Connie Costanza; dear brother of Kelly (Sean) Hantke and Haley van Rijn and Wendie (Norman) Gould; special nephew of Dave (Katie) Costanza and Bob Noren; fond cousin of Mary Catherine; cherished uncle of Peyton and Greyson. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 10 AM-2PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com