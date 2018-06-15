Canisius men's basketball adds guard from Cincinnati

Canisius men’s basketball coach Reggie Witherspoon announced that Jordan Henderson will join the Golden Griffins for the 2018-19 season. Henderson, a 6-4, 180-pound guard from Cincinnati played last season at Indiana Elite Prep in Richmond, Ind., averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game.

“We are happy to welcome Jordan as the newest member of our men’s basketball program,” Witherspoon said. “Jordan is a young man who reclassified and spent a year at Indiana Elite Prep. Indiana Elite plays a challenging schedule, and he played in 48 of their games, so Jordan is bringing a lot of quality game experience with him. We are excited for this young man to bring his basketball talent and his work ethic in the classroom to our team.”

Witherspoon also announced that Mervin James, who signed his national letter of intent to join the Canisius program during last November’s early signing period, has chosen to reclassify to the Class of 2019.