Buffalo cooks to throw Anthony Bourdain a birthday party

Mark Anthony Bourdain's 62nd birthday at a celebration of food and drink offered by restaurant people honoring the late television star's impact on their lives.

All proceeds will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said Lait Cru Brasserie owner Jill Gedra. She's organizing the event with Kate Elliott, general manager of Community Beer Works' upcoming 7th Street tap room.

The pair "asked a bunch of our friends if they wanted to celebrate Anthony Bourdain's life the only way we know how, tons of food, tons of drink, great music and laughter," Gedra wrote, "because we think that's what Chef would have wanted on his 62nd birthday."

It starts at 6:30 p.m. June 25, at Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle. Tickets, $62, can be purchased at acookstour.brownpapertickets.com.

"Chef Bourdain not only influenced us but in these moments of grief, has inspired us to stand up, not just stand by," the organizers wrote. "We are coming together as a community to not only honor him but to provide an opportunity for Buffalonians to experience the passion we share as a close-knit food and beverage community."

Participants include: Lait Cru Brasserie, Community Beer Works, The Black Sheep, Barrel + Brine, Oliver’s, Bruce Wieszala's Heritage Cured Meats, Bar Biddies, Sear, Black Iron Bystro, Ballyhoo, Angelica Tea Room, Billy Club, Casa Azul, Public Espresso, Betty’s, Shango, Churn Soft Serve, and Roo Buckley's Vertical Mauve.

