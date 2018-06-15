[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills WR Zay Jones expected to be ready for training camp, McDermott says

Bills' second-year wide receiver Zay Jones was still on crutches at minicamp this week following a knee surgery in May. But coach Sean McDermott expects Jones to be ready for training camp in six weeks, Mark Gaughan wrote in his minicamp wrap-up.

McDermott said he "has no reason to believe" Jones will not be able to participate at the start of training camp. "Really no change at this point," McDermott said. "He's going through the rehab process and attacking it aggressively. From now till we report to training camp in Rochester will be a critical point in time."

College basketball coaches visit Bills practice: Canisius basketball coach Reggie Witherspoon and Oklahoma assistant Carlin Hartman of Grand Island were special visitors at Bills practice Thursday. Witherspoon told Jonah Bronstein that he picked up some pointers from watching McDermott run practice.

“I absolutely did pick up some tips,” Witherspoon said. “The pace of it, the rhythm of it, the tempo of how fast it moved and how guys got from place to place. ... I want to get with Sean and find out how he’s able to get guys to retain information with getting them to move in and out so fast."

School's out: That's all for minicamp. The players are off until training camp begins at St. John Fisher College on July 26.

