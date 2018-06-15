BERTRAM, Joan (Matters)

BERTRAM - Joan (nee Matters)

June 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Roger; dearest mother of Diane (Michael) Burkett, Bruce (Patricia Day) and Scott (Gloria); grandmother of Jennifer, Stephen, Christopher, Colleen, Amanda, Molly, Katie, Adam, Michael and Emily; great-grandmother of Austin, Nora, Amelia, Elizabeth and Connor; daughter of the late Clemence and Susan Matters; devoted sister of Shirley Bigelow Bork and the late Norma Bork; Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.), Saturday, June 16th from 3-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at St. Mary's Chapel, Swormville, NY, at 10 AM (please assemble in church). In lieu of flowers, donations to Erie County Hospice.