ANSERMIN, Audrey M. (Dauscher)

ANSERMIN - Audrey M. (nee Dauscher)

June 12, 2018, at age 85. Beloved mother of Ronald Bulger and Gary Bulger; loving grandmother of Russell and Robert Bulger; great-grandmother of Russell (Beth) Jr., Robert (Nancy), Sean Bulger and the late Roger (Amanda) Cook; great-great-grandmother of Katrina Bulger, Alyssa, Megan Schoelles, Russell Jr., Morgan Bulger and Julia Cook; sister of Ruth Bosz and Shirley Parker; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks east of Union Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com