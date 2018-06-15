22-year-old accused of punching, head-butting police officers

A 22-year-old man has been accused of punching a Jamestown police officer and head-butting two other officers who responded to the report of a fight that began with a minor crash at a gas station.

Christian J. Encarnacion faces numerous charges, including assault and resisting arrest, following the incident, which happened at about 5 p.m. Thursday at 817 N. Main St., Jamestown police said.

Encarnacion was yelling obscenities in the parking lot when officers arrived and was told he was under arrest when he did not comply with officers' commands, police said. He started walking away and when police tried to take him into custody, he punched an officer in the face. When he was taken to a police vehicle, he continued to struggle, including head-butting two officers, "and continued to aggressively attempt to assault officers," police said.

He was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree harassment, according to police.