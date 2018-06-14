Who got the rain in Wednesday's storms

Wednesday's rainstorms brought some much needed precipitation to some areas of Western New York.

Some communities in southwestern Erie County and along Cattaraugus Creek got more than they needed, such as North Collins and Gowanda's region-high 1.76 inches.

Other spots in the Northtowns picked up paltry sums like the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which only registered 0.02 inches and left the airport station 1.4 inches below average for June precipitation.

Here are the top 10 reports of rainfall across the region over the 24-hour period from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. today, and the spots that picked up the least rainfall, as reported by the National Weather Service.

Most rainfall

North Collins, 1.76 inches

Gowanda, 1.76 inches

Springville, 1.2 inches

Wellsville, 1.16 inches

Yorkshire, 0.92 inches

Houghton, 0.88 inches

Cattaraugus, 0.84 inches

Lime Lake, 0.84 inches

Silver Creek, 0.77 inches

Dunkirk, 0.73 inches

Least rainfall

Portageville, 0.01 inches

Buffalo Niagara International Airport, 0.02 inches

Amherst, 0.02 inches

Clymer, 0.02 inches

Silver Springs, 0.02 inches

Kenmore, 0.03 inches

Elma, 0.04 inches

LeRoy, 0.04 inches

Pavilion, 0.04 inches

Warsaw, 0.04 inches

Belmont, 0.04 inches

Alfred, 0.04 inches

Olean, 0.04 inches

Buffalo, 0.05 inches

Niagara Falls, 0.05 inches

Randolph, 0.05 inches