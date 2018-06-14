Who got the rain in Wednesday's storms
Wednesday's rainstorms brought some much needed precipitation to some areas of Western New York.
Some communities in southwestern Erie County and along Cattaraugus Creek got more than they needed, such as North Collins and Gowanda's region-high 1.76 inches.
Other spots in the Northtowns picked up paltry sums like the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which only registered 0.02 inches and left the airport station 1.4 inches below average for June precipitation.
Here are the top 10 reports of rainfall across the region over the 24-hour period from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. today, and the spots that picked up the least rainfall, as reported by the National Weather Service.
Most rainfall
North Collins, 1.76 inches
Gowanda, 1.76 inches
Springville, 1.2 inches
Wellsville, 1.16 inches
Yorkshire, 0.92 inches
Houghton, 0.88 inches
Cattaraugus, 0.84 inches
Lime Lake, 0.84 inches
Silver Creek, 0.77 inches
Dunkirk, 0.73 inches
Least rainfall
Portageville, 0.01 inches
Buffalo Niagara International Airport, 0.02 inches
Amherst, 0.02 inches
Clymer, 0.02 inches
Silver Springs, 0.02 inches
Kenmore, 0.03 inches
Elma, 0.04 inches
LeRoy, 0.04 inches
Pavilion, 0.04 inches
Warsaw, 0.04 inches
Belmont, 0.04 inches
Alfred, 0.04 inches
Olean, 0.04 inches
Buffalo, 0.05 inches
Niagara Falls, 0.05 inches
Randolph, 0.05 inches
Share this article